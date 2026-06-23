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    412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander's Call

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    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Ariana Ortega 

    412th Test Wing   

    412th Test Wing commander Thomas Tauer and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test Wing command chief master sergeant, address members of Team Edwards during a Commander's Call on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 22, 2026. Tauer and Skarloken discussed the B-52 crash that occurred on base June 15 that claimed the lives of all eight crew members. (Air Force video by Ariana Ortega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 13:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1012017
    VIRIN: 260622-F-AT754-5001
    Filename: DOD_111793731
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander's Call, by Ariana Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    B-52
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    All Call
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

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