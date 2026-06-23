412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at All Call

412th Test Wing commander Thomas Tauer and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test Wing command chief master sergeant, address members of Team Edwards at an All Call on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 22, 2026. Tauer and Skarloken discussed the B-52 crash that occurred on base June 15 that claimed the lives of eight crew members. (Air Force video by Ariana Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1012017
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-AT754-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793731
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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