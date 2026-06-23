412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at All Call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

412th Test Wing commander Thomas Tauer and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test Wing command chief master sergeant, address members of Team Edwards at an All Call on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 22, 2026. Tauer and Skarloken discussed the B-52 crash that occurred on base June 15 that claimed the lives of eight crew members. (Air Force video by Ariana Ortega)