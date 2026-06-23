2d Cavalry Regiment Soldiers participate in ROC-T Selection

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Cavalry Regiment participate in the Regimental Observer Collection Troop (ROC-T) selection at Hohenfels, Germany, June 18, 2026. ROC-T is a multifunctional reconnaissance organization that utilizes several military occupational specialties to accomplish its mission. (U.S. Army Reserve Broll by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton, Video edited by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012013
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-AE781-1330
|Filename:
|DOD_111793619
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|DE
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|0
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