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    2d Cavalry Regiment Soldiers participate in ROC-T Selection

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    GERMANY

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton and Sgt. Addison Shinn

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Cavalry Regiment participate in the Regimental Observer Collection Troop (ROC-T) selection at Hohenfels, Germany, June 18, 2026. ROC-T is a multifunctional reconnaissance organization that utilizes several military occupational specialties to accomplish its mission. (U.S. Army Reserve Broll by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton, Video edited by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012013
    VIRIN: 260618-A-AE781-1330
    Filename: DOD_111793619
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DE

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    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, 2d Cavalry Regiment, ROC-T

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