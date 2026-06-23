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    Fleet Exercise 250 | High Explosive Battle Drills

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, and marines with the Spanish marine corps conduct high explosives battle drills during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 21, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012008
    VIRIN: 260621-M-NL718-2001
    Filename: DOD_111793532
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Fleet Exercise 250 | High Explosive Battle Drills, by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    26 MEU
    FLEETEX
    USMC News
    Navy250
    America250
    freedom250

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