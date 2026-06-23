Fleet Exercise 250 | High Explosive Battle Drills

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, and marines with the Spanish marine corps conduct high explosives battle drills during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 21, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012008
|VIRIN:
|260621-M-NL718-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793532
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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