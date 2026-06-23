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    3-66 AR Change of Command Ceremony

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Fish 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew Kelley, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosts a change of command ceremony for 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas, June 23, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Henry Zhang relinquished command to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris Brandt, formally transferring responsibility, authority and accountability for the battalion. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Joshua Fish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012006
    VIRIN: 260623-A-YH521-5862
    Filename: DOD_111793513
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

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    This work, 3-66 AR Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Change of Command
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