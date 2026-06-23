3-66 AR Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012006" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Kelley, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosts a change of command ceremony for 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas, June 23, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Henry Zhang relinquished command to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris Brandt, formally transferring responsibility, authority and accountability for the battalion. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Joshua Fish)