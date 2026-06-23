U.S. Army Col. Matthew Kelley, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosts a change of command ceremony for 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas, June 23, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Henry Zhang relinquished command to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris Brandt, formally transferring responsibility, authority and accountability for the battalion. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Sgt. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012006
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-YH521-5862
|Filename:
|DOD_111793513
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-66 AR Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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