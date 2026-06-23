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    Gene Vance Building B-roll

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    B-roll of the U.S. Army 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Vance-Nolan building at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 12, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers and drill sergeants practice drill and physical exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Finona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012005
    VIRIN: 260512-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_111793486
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gene Vance Building B-roll, by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AETC
    17th TRW
    344th MIB
    Army

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