B-roll of the U.S. Army 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Vance-Nolan building at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 12, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers and drill sergeants practice drill and physical exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Finona)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012005
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793486
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gene Vance Building B-roll, by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.