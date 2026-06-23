B-Roll 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Cheers on Team USA

The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron cheers on Team USA during the World Cup 2026 from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 23, 2026. The 75th EAS is currently supported by the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 815th Airlift Squadron, the “Flying Jennies,” from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing out of Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012001
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-QZ836-1042
|Filename:
|DOD_111793442
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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