B-Roll 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Cheers on Team USA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron cheers on Team USA during the World Cup 2026 from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 23, 2026. The 75th EAS is currently supported by the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 815th Airlift Squadron, the “Flying Jennies,” from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing out of Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie