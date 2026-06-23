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    B-Roll 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Cheers on Team USA

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    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.22.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron cheers on Team USA during the World Cup 2026 from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 23, 2026. The 75th EAS is currently supported by the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 815th Airlift Squadron, the “Flying Jennies,” from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing out of Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012001
    VIRIN: 260623-F-QZ836-1042
    Filename: DOD_111793442
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Cheers on Team USA, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FIFA World Cup
    403rd Wing
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    815th Airlft Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    World Cup 2026

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