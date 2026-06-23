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    2027 Army Fiscal Year Budget Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Eric Wall 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    A brief overview of the Army's FY 2027 fiscal year budget request including figures, priorities, and continuous transformation goals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012000
    VIRIN: 260623-O-ED130-2473
    Filename: DOD_111793415
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    budget development
    fiscal budget
    Army

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