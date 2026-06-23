185th ARW holds TCCC training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, participate in the 185th Medical Group’s Tactical Combat Causality Care Tier 3 training June 11-13, 2026. Master Sgt. Donovan Masters, TCCC Chief Instructor, explained that members participate in TCCC training annually to keep their skills current. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011998
|VIRIN:
|260618-Z-NT229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793331
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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