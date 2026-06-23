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    185th ARW holds TCCC training

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    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, participate in the 185th Medical Group’s Tactical Combat Causality Care Tier 3 training June 11-13, 2026. Master Sgt. Donovan Masters, TCCC Chief Instructor, explained that members participate in TCCC training annually to keep their skills current. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011998
    VIRIN: 260618-Z-NT229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111793331
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

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    This work, 185th ARW holds TCCC training, by A1C Alexa Prieto-Velasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TCCC
    readiness
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refeuling Wing
    medical
    Iowa

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