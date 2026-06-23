video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command exercise during the Spellacy Special Physical Training Session in the Spellacy Fitness Center, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 23, 2026. The workout consisted of 21 minutes for as many rounds as possible. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)



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