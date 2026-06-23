U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command exercise during the Spellacy Special Physical Training Session in the Spellacy Fitness Center, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 23, 2026. The workout consisted of 21 minutes for as many rounds as possible. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
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|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011996
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-RM492-8000
|Filename:
|DOD_111793295
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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