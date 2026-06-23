(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spellacy Special Physical Training Session

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command exercise during the Spellacy Special Physical Training Session in the Spellacy Fitness Center, on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 23, 2026. The workout consisted of 21 minutes for as many rounds as possible. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    Vogue by 1000 Handz is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011996
    VIRIN: 260623-A-RM492-8000
    Filename: DOD_111793295
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spellacy Special Physical Training Session, by SGT Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video