Interview: Various Training Opportunities with Sgt. David Montgomery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011995" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Montgomery, assigned to Task Force Secure Battery D, 1st Battalion 10th Marines, speaks about improving readiness through various training opportunities including the Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAI), the Night Hike, and Casualty Evacuation Care (CASEVAC) on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 1, 2026. The MAI, Night Hike, and CASEVAC training is used to generate combat readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)