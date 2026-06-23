Interview: Various Training Opportunities with Sgt. David Montgomery

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Montgomery, assigned to Task Force Secure Battery D, 1st Battalion 10th Marines, speaks about improving readiness through various training opportunities including the Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAI), the Night Hike, and Casualty Evacuation Care (CASEVAC) on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 1, 2026. The MAI, Night Hike, and CASEVAC training is used to generate combat readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011995
|VIRIN:
|260601-N-NN041-7164
|Filename:
|DOD_111793288
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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