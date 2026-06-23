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    Interview: Various Training Opportunities with Sgt. David Montgomery

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    CUBA

    06.01.2026

    Video by Seaman Ayanna Mahurin 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Montgomery, assigned to Task Force Secure Battery D, 1st Battalion 10th Marines, speaks about improving readiness through various training opportunities including the Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAI), the Night Hike, and Casualty Evacuation Care (CASEVAC) on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 1, 2026. The MAI, Night Hike, and CASEVAC training is used to generate combat readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna J. Mahurin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011995
    VIRIN: 260601-N-NN041-7164
    Filename: DOD_111793288
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CU

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    TAGS

    mai
    casevac
    Task Force Secure Battery D

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