(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 CINC IEA Winner | Joint Base Andrews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Tyler Morford and Chloe Teichberg

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Join us in congratulating Joint Base Andrews, recipient of the 2026 Commander-in-Chief's Installation Excellence Award (CINC IEA)!

    This prestigious honor recognizes the relentless dedication of the men and women who sustain our Department of War installations across the globe, setting the standard through innovation, mission support, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

    In 2025, Joint Base Andrews raised the bar in every way. From executing an unprecedented number of National Special Security Events with unmatched precision, to modernizing critical infrastructure that strengthens safety, security, and mission readiness for the future, their impact has been extraordinary.

    Known as America’s Airfield, JBA delivers 24/7 contingency response capabilities while never losing sight of the people behind the mission. Through dorm renovations and quality-of-life improvements for Airmen, military children, and families, they continue to invest in what matters most: their people.

    Joint Base Andrews' dedication, professionalism, and pursuit of excellence embody what it means to be ready today and ready tomorrow, earning them this well-deserved recognition.

    USAF video by HQ DAF AF/A4C Warfighter Communications

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011993
    VIRIN: 260623-O-ZS868-8655
    Filename: DOD_111793285
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 CINC IEA Winner | Joint Base Andrews, by Tyler Morford and Chloe Teichberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    CINC IEA
    2026 CINC IEA Winner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video