2026 CINC IEA Winner | Joint Base Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011993" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us in congratulating Joint Base Andrews, recipient of the 2026 Commander-in-Chief's Installation Excellence Award (CINC IEA)!



This prestigious honor recognizes the relentless dedication of the men and women who sustain our Department of War installations across the globe, setting the standard through innovation, mission support, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.



In 2025, Joint Base Andrews raised the bar in every way. From executing an unprecedented number of National Special Security Events with unmatched precision, to modernizing critical infrastructure that strengthens safety, security, and mission readiness for the future, their impact has been extraordinary.



Known as America’s Airfield, JBA delivers 24/7 contingency response capabilities while never losing sight of the people behind the mission. Through dorm renovations and quality-of-life improvements for Airmen, military children, and families, they continue to invest in what matters most: their people.



Joint Base Andrews' dedication, professionalism, and pursuit of excellence embody what it means to be ready today and ready tomorrow, earning them this well-deserved recognition.



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