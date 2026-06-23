Join us in congratulating Joint Base Andrews, recipient of the 2026 Commander-in-Chief's Installation Excellence Award (CINC IEA)!
This prestigious honor recognizes the relentless dedication of the men and women who sustain our Department of War installations across the globe, setting the standard through innovation, mission support, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
In 2025, Joint Base Andrews raised the bar in every way. From executing an unprecedented number of National Special Security Events with unmatched precision, to modernizing critical infrastructure that strengthens safety, security, and mission readiness for the future, their impact has been extraordinary.
Known as America’s Airfield, JBA delivers 24/7 contingency response capabilities while never losing sight of the people behind the mission. Through dorm renovations and quality-of-life improvements for Airmen, military children, and families, they continue to invest in what matters most: their people.
Joint Base Andrews' dedication, professionalism, and pursuit of excellence embody what it means to be ready today and ready tomorrow, earning them this well-deserved recognition.
USAF video by HQ DAF AF/A4C Warfighter Communications
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011993
|VIRIN:
|260623-O-ZS868-8655
|Filename:
|DOD_111793285
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
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|0
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This work, 2026 CINC IEA Winner | Joint Base Andrews, by Tyler Morford and Chloe Teichberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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