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    260616-SDB-TV Spot-Sounds Like a Deal

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    GREECE

    06.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Burgess 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 16, 2026) An American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay video production that advertises the consequences of a DUI, June 16, 2026. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011984
    VIRIN: 260616-N-FJ237-1002
    Filename: DOD_111793225
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR

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    This work, 260616-SDB-TV Spot-Sounds Like a Deal, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY

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