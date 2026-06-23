NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 16, 2026) An American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay video production that advertises the consequences of a DUI, June 16, 2026. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011984
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-FJ237-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111793225
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260616-SDB-TV Spot-Sounds Like a Deal, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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