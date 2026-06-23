U.S. Air Force personnel recover cargo during a training exercise on a drop zone, April 15, 2026, in France. Events like this help teams practice the coordination and communication needed to quickly recover and move supplies in support of missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011983
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-GO232-4436
|Filename:
|DOD_111793198
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Casper Drop Zone Training, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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