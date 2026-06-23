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    Casper Drop Zone Training

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    FRANCE

    06.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force personnel recover cargo during a training exercise on a drop zone, April 15, 2026, in France. Events like this help teams practice the coordination and communication needed to quickly recover and move supplies in support of missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011983
    VIRIN: 260623-F-GO232-4436
    Filename: DOD_111793198
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casper Drop Zone Training, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    drop zone
    Drop Zone Operations
    cargo airdrop
    cargo
    Cargo & supplies

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