Casper Drop Zone Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force personnel recover cargo during a training exercise on a drop zone, April 15, 2026, in France. Events like this help teams practice the coordination and communication needed to quickly recover and move supplies in support of missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)