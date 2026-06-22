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    57th Rescue Squadron participates in dive supervisor upgrade training

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    CROATIA

    06.07.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron conduct dive supervisor upgrade training near Pula, Croatia, June 8-12, 2026. The training prepared personnel to oversee and manage combat diving operations, while ensuring the safety and readiness required to execute personnel recovery missions in maritime environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011981
    VIRIN: 260608-F-QS798-7599
    Filename: DOD_111793164
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: HR

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