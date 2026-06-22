U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron conduct dive supervisor upgrade training near Pula, Croatia, June 8-12, 2026. The training prepared personnel to oversee and manage combat diving operations, while ensuring the safety and readiness required to execute personnel recovery missions in maritime environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 08:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011979
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-QS798-7938
|Filename:
|DOD_111793098
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th Rescue Squadron dives into Combat Search and Rescue excellence, by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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