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    Aviano Air Base Dorm Summer Bash 2026

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    ITALY

    06.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. and Italian air force Airmen from Aviano Air Base participate in the 2026 Dorm Summer Bash celebration at Aviano AB, Italy, June 18th, 2026. The event provided personnel with an opportunity to socialize, connect with supervisors and base leadership and learn about base helping agencies, all within a relaxed environment that strengthened bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011978
    VIRIN: 260623-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_111793090
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano Air Base Dorm Summer Bash 2026, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    stronger together
    summer bash

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