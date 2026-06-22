Aviano Air Base Dorm Summer Bash 2026

U.S. and Italian air force Airmen from Aviano Air Base participate in the 2026 Dorm Summer Bash celebration at Aviano AB, Italy, June 18th, 2026. The event provided personnel with an opportunity to socialize, connect with supervisors and base leadership and learn about base helping agencies, all within a relaxed environment that strengthened bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011978
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793090
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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