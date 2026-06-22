Aviano Air Base Dorm Summer Bash 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011978" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Italian air force Airmen from Aviano Air Base participate in the 2026 Dorm Summer Bash celebration at Aviano AB, Italy, June 18th, 2026. The event provided personnel with an opportunity to socialize, connect with supervisors and base leadership and learn about base helping agencies, all within a relaxed environment that strengthened bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)