DoWEA Introduces the Seal of Biliteracy Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011967" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DoWEA is proud to introduce the Seal of Biliteracy Award, a prestigious academic honor bestowed upon graduating high school students who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in both English and at least one other language. This award not only recognizes outstanding student achievement; it makes DoWEA graduates even more competitive in the workforce by providing a measurable benchmark for their ability to understand, speak, read, and write fluently in multiple languages.



To learn more about the Seal of Biliteracy requirements, visit:

dodea.edu/education/student-awards/seal-biliteracy