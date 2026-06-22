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    DoWEA Introduces the Seal of Biliteracy Award

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.31.2026

    Video by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of War Education Activity Europe

    DoWEA is proud to introduce the Seal of Biliteracy Award, a prestigious academic honor bestowed upon graduating high school students who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in both English and at least one other language. This award not only recognizes outstanding student achievement; it makes DoWEA graduates even more competitive in the workforce by providing a measurable benchmark for their ability to understand, speak, read, and write fluently in multiple languages.

    To learn more about the Seal of Biliteracy requirements, visit:
    dodea.edu/education/student-awards/seal-biliteracy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 04:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011967
    VIRIN: 260601-D-D0128-2026
    Filename: DOD_111792887
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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