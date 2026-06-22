DoWEA Introduces the Seal of Biliteracy Award

DoWEA is proud to introduce the Seal of Biliteracy Award, a prestigious academic honor bestowed upon graduating high school students who demonstrate exceptional proficiency in both English and at least one other language. This award not only recognizes outstanding student achievement; it makes DoWEA graduates even more competitive in the workforce by providing a measurable benchmark for their ability to understand, speak, read, and write fluently in multiple languages.
To learn more about the Seal of Biliteracy requirements, visit:
dodea.edu/education/student-awards/seal-biliteracy
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 04:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011967
|VIRIN:
|260601-D-D0128-2026
|Filename:
|DOD_111792887
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|00:01:28
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