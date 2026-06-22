This is What Combined Deterrence Looks Like

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011966" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division along with soldiers from NATO partner nations participated in Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10-11, 2026. The exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Soldiers to train alongside their NATO partners, improving coordination and strengthening relationships between allied forces, allowing them to provide combined deterrence against threats. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations.(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)