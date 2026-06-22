(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is What Combined Deterrence Looks Like

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HASKOVO, BULGARIA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division along with soldiers from NATO partner nations participated in Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10-11, 2026. The exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Soldiers to train alongside their NATO partners, improving coordination and strengthening relationships between allied forces, allowing them to provide combined deterrence against threats. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations.(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 05:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011966
    VIRIN: 260611-A-RU006-1399
    Filename: DOD_111792886
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HASKOVO, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is What Combined Deterrence Looks Like, by SGT Shaun Rajasekar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    1stArmoredDivision
    Interoperability
    366thMPAD26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video