This is What Combined Deterrence Looks Like

U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division along with soldiers from NATO partner nations participated in Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 10-11, 2026. The exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Soldiers to train alongside their NATO partners, improving coordination and strengthening relationships between allied forces, allowing them to provide combined deterrence against threats. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations.(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Shaun R. Rajasekar)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 05:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011966
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-RU006-1399
|Filename:
|DOD_111792886
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HASKOVO, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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