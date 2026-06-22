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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion Demonstrate Detainee Procedures to Japan Self Defense Force

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    JAPAN

    06.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, demonstrate proper detainee handling to Japan Self-Defense Force during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 21, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shayla Kuhn) (This photo has been altered for operational security purposes by blurring name tapes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011964
    VIRIN: 260621-M-MQ870-1001
    Filename: DOD_111792853
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JP

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    JGSDF USMC Opening Ceremony ResoluteDragon26 USMCNews Marines

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