(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard medical teams provide care in Paraguay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    06.22.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard members from six states are participating in exercise Amistad, a global health engagement, in Asunción, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    Music licensed for use through an NGB Public Affairs subscription to Audio Network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 21:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011961
    VIRIN: 260623-A-TA175-1074
    Filename: DOD_111792502
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ASUNCION, PY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard medical teams provide care in Paraguay, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMISTAD 26
    Amistad26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video