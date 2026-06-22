Guard medical teams provide care in Paraguay

National Guard members from six states are participating in exercise Amistad, a global health engagement, in Asunción, Paraguay, June 15-26. The Guard members from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah are providing care to Paraguayans while strengthening partnerships and regional health security. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)
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|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011961
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-TA175-1074
|Filename:
|DOD_111792502
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|ASUNCION, PY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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