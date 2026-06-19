(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific in 60: June 19, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60: BRIAN D. ALLGOOD HOSPITAL CONDUCTS EMERGENCY EXERCISE, JOINT FORCES CHECK SIMULATED CONTAMINANTS DURING EXERCISE, UNITED NATIONS COMMAND SECURITY BATTALION CHANGES COMMAND. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011944
    VIRIN: 260614-F-VL625-6500
    Filename: DOD_111792440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: June 19, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video