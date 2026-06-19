Pacific in 60: June 19, 2026

In this Pacific in 60: BRIAN D. ALLGOOD HOSPITAL CONDUCTS EMERGENCY EXERCISE, JOINT FORCES CHECK SIMULATED CONTAMINANTS DURING EXERCISE, UNITED NATIONS COMMAND SECURITY BATTALION CHANGES COMMAND. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011944
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-VL625-6500
|Filename:
|DOD_111792440
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
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|0
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