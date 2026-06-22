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    Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class William Burkenroad, a marine science technician with Coast Guard Sector Virginia, flies a drone June 20, 2026, during Sail250 in Norfolk, Virginia. Burkenroad was part of a drone team that conducted surveillance flights throughout the event to ensure the safety and security for all event participants. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011942
    VIRIN: 260620-G-TW220-1003
    Filename: DOD_111792327
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Drone
    Sector Virginia
    Security
    Safety
    USCG
    East District

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