Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class William Burkenroad, a marine science technician with Coast Guard Sector Virginia, flies a drone June 20, 2026, during Sail250 in Norfolk, Virginia. Burkenroad was part of a drone team that conducted surveillance flights throughout the event to ensure the safety and security for all event participants. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 18:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011940
|VIRIN:
|260620-G-TW220-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111792325
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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