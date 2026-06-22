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    Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Fuentes Correa, a K-9 handler with Maritime Security Response Team - East, and his dog, Petty Officer 1st Class King, conduct security rounds June 20, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia. Fuentes Correa and King worked with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of various locations during Sail250 Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011939
    VIRIN: 260620-G-TW220-1004
    Filename: DOD_111792310
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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