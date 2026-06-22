Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Fuentes Correa, a K-9 handler with Maritime Security Response Team - East, and his dog, Petty Officer 1st Class King, conduct security rounds June 20, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia. Fuentes Correa and King worked with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of various locations during Sail250 Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)