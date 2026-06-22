Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Fuentes Correa, a K-9 handler with Maritime Security Response Team - East, and his dog, Petty Officer 1st Class King, pose for a photo June 20, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia. Fuentes Correa and King worked with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of various locations during Sail250 Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 18:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011938
|VIRIN:
|260620-G-TW220-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111792307
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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