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    Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel gather at an incident command post June 19, 2026, for Sail250 in Portsmouth, Virginia. The command post was composed of various units and was responsible for overseeing operations to ensure safety and security during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011937
    VIRIN: 260619-G-TW220-1001
    Filename: DOD_111792300
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Sector Virginia
    security
    safety
    USCG
    East District
    Sail250 Virginia

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