Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

U.S. Coast Guard personnel gather at an incident command post June 19, 2026, for Sail250 in Portsmouth, Virginia. The command post was composed of various units and was responsible for overseeing operations to ensure safety and security during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011937
|VIRIN:
|260619-G-TW220-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111792300
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.