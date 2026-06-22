Coast Guard maintains safety and security during Sail250 Virginia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011937" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard personnel gather at an incident command post June 19, 2026, for Sail250 in Portsmouth, Virginia. The command post was composed of various units and was responsible for overseeing operations to ensure safety and security during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)