U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lendon Beltran, 325th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses safe driving techniques and navigation rules for roundabouts at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The video was created to educate drivers on roundabout safety protocols, reduce traffic mishaps and ensure smooth commutes across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011934
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-VN231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111792163
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roundabout safety at Tyndall AFB, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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