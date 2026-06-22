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    Roundabout safety at Tyndall AFB

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lendon Beltran, 325th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses safe driving techniques and navigation rules for roundabouts at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The video was created to educate drivers on roundabout safety protocols, reduce traffic mishaps and ensure smooth commutes across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011934
    VIRIN: 260622-F-VN231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111792163
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Roundabout safety at Tyndall AFB, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    road safety
    roundabout
    Wing Safety Office
    Tyndall AFB

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