Legacy Beneath the Lock: Generations of Knowledge at Black Rock Lock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011929" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District geotechnical engineers Eugene Lenhardt and Cedric Wrobel, document piezometer upgrades and knowledge transfer efforts at Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2026. The project highlights the evolution of piezometer technology used to monitor subsurface conditions and demonstrates how decades of engineering expertise are passed to the next generation to support the safe and reliable operation of the lock. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)