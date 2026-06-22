U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District geotechnical engineers Eugene Lenhardt and Cedric Wrobel, document piezometer upgrades and knowledge transfer efforts at Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2026. The project highlights the evolution of piezometer technology used to monitor subsurface conditions and demonstrates how decades of engineering expertise are passed to the next generation to support the safe and reliable operation of the lock. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011929
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-FB511-6140
|Filename:
|DOD_111791895
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy Beneath the Lock: Generations of Knowledge at Black Rock Lock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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