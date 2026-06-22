Marine Detachment Fort Leonard Wood, Military Police School Instruction Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to the Military Police School Instruction Company practice civil unrest procedures at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. June 10, 2026. The purpose of the course is to produce basic and advanced qualified warriors instilled with the key mission command tenets of integrity, decisiveness, and sound judgement, who possess an aggressive bias for action; in order to sustain the Marine Corps with unparalleled law enforcement specialist who are physically, mentally, and spiritually fit for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ Sharon McPeak/Released)