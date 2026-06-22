Marine Detachment Fort Leonard Wood, Military Police School Instruction Company

U.S. Marines assigned to the Military Police School Instruction Company practice civil unrest procedures at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. June 10, 2026. The purpose of the course is to produce basic and advanced qualified warriors instilled with the key mission command tenets of integrity, decisiveness, and sound judgement, who possess an aggressive bias for action; in order to sustain the Marine Corps with unparalleled law enforcement specialist who are physically, mentally, and spiritually fit for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ Sharon McPeak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011928
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-QR623-1003
|PIN:
|623003
|Filename:
|DOD_111791848
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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