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    Marine Detachment Fort Leonard Wood, Military Police School Instruction Company

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    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sharon McPeak  

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Military Police School Instruction Company practice civil unrest procedures at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. June 10, 2026. The purpose of the course is to produce basic and advanced qualified warriors instilled with the key mission command tenets of integrity, decisiveness, and sound judgement, who possess an aggressive bias for action; in order to sustain the Marine Corps with unparalleled law enforcement specialist who are physically, mentally, and spiritually fit for combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ Sharon McPeak/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011928
    VIRIN: 260610-M-QR623-1003
    PIN: 623003
    Filename: DOD_111791848
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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    This work, Marine Detachment Fort Leonard Wood, Military Police School Instruction Company, by Sharon McPeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leonard Wood Marine Detachment, Military Police, ComCam, TrngCmd

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