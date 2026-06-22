180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing conducted a Combat Readiness Inspection from Apr. 23 - Apr. 26, 2026 in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011927
|VIRIN:
|260426-Z-AG271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111791821
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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