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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing conducted a Combat Readiness Inspection from Apr. 23 - Apr. 26, 2026 in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Camren Ray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011927
    VIRIN: 260426-Z-AG271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111791821
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US

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    This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection, by SrA Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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