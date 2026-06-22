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    SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

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    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver remarks to the press at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011921
    VIRIN: 260618-A-RQ234-3771
    Filename: DOD_111791744
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

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