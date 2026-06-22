SW Attends NATO Defense Ministerial

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver remarks to the press at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011921
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-RQ234-3771
|Filename:
|DOD_111791744
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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