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    Colonel John Beatty - YES Network

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    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Matthew Jurgens 

    Air Force Technical Applications Center

    Colonel John Beatty, Deputy Commander, Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick SFB, FL

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1011920
    VIRIN: 260622-F-UU298-6834
    Filename: DOD_111791733
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colonel John Beatty - YES Network, by Matthew Jurgens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NY Yankees
    4th Of July
    Yankees Baseball
    MLBYankees
    MLBYesNetwork

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