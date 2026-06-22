Colonel John Beatty - YES Network

Colonel John Beatty, Deputy Commander, Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick SFB, FL
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1011920
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-UU298-6834
|Filename:
|DOD_111791733
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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