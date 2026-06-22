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    USMC MQ-9 Reaper team trains with Iowa Air National Guard

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    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    MQ-9 Reaper aviators and maintenance crews assigned to Marine Corps Air Station-Cherry Point, North Carolina, train with airman assigned to the 124th Attack Squadron assigned to the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, May 14, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The training provides a vital link for Marine maintainers to develop mobilizing skills and operating outside of home station and also provides the 124th ATKS OCONUS flight time while coordinating with local air traffic control. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011911
    VIRIN: 260513-Z-AL667-5938
    Filename: DOD_111791589
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USMC MQ-9 Reaper team trains with Iowa Air National Guard, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MQ-9 Reaper
    Des Moines Iowa
    132d Wing
    Iowa Air National Gaurd
    Air National Guard
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

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