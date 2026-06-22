USMC MQ-9 Reaper team trains with Iowa Air National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MQ-9 Reaper aviators and maintenance crews assigned to Marine Corps Air Station-Cherry Point, North Carolina, train with airman assigned to the 124th Attack Squadron assigned to the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, May 14, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The training provides a vital link for Marine maintainers to develop mobilizing skills and operating outside of home station and also provides the 124th ATKS OCONUS flight time while coordinating with local air traffic control. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)