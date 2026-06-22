USMC MQ-9 Reaper team trains with Iowa Air National Guard

MQ-9 Reaper aviators and maintenance crews assigned to Marine Corps Air Station-Cherry Point, North Carolina, train with airman assigned to the 124th Attack Squadron assigned to the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, May 14, 2026, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The training provides a vital link for Marine maintainers to develop mobilizing skills and operating outside of home station and also provides the 124th ATKS OCONUS flight time while coordinating with local air traffic control. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011911
|VIRIN:
|260513-Z-AL667-5938
|Filename:
|DOD_111791589
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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