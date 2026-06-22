India Company Series Commander Inspection

Drill instructors with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, inspect recruits during the series commander inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. Throughout the inspection, the recruits are evaluated on the cleanliness of their rifles, knowledge of the uniform standards, discipline, bearing, and general knowledge taught throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011903
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-MU546-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111791518
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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