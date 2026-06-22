India Company Series Commander Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011903" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drill instructors with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, inspect recruits during the series commander inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2026. Throughout the inspection, the recruits are evaluated on the cleanliness of their rifles, knowledge of the uniform standards, discipline, bearing, and general knowledge taught throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melanie Soni Flores)