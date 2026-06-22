68th Rescue Squadron Volunteer Opporunity B-roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base volunteer for the 68th Rescue Squadron's Combat Team Member Course, Arizona May 20, 2026. Airman 1st Class Robert Zipp, Aerospace Propulsion Journeyman was interviewed to give perspective from a volunteer's perspective on how the 68th RQS' opportunities help him stay engaged in the community.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 12:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011889
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-VJ319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111791147
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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