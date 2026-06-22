68th Rescue Squadron Volunteer Opporunity B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011889" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base volunteer for the 68th Rescue Squadron's Combat Team Member Course, Arizona May 20, 2026. Airman 1st Class Robert Zipp, Aerospace Propulsion Journeyman was interviewed to give perspective from a volunteer's perspective on how the 68th RQS' opportunities help him stay engaged in the community.