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    68th Rescue Squadron Volunteer Opporunity B-roll

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Airman Najzee Kuzu 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base volunteer for the 68th Rescue Squadron's Combat Team Member Course, Arizona May 20, 2026. Airman 1st Class Robert Zipp, Aerospace Propulsion Journeyman was interviewed to give perspective from a volunteer's perspective on how the 68th RQS' opportunities help him stay engaged in the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011889
    VIRIN: 260520-F-VJ319-1001
    Filename: DOD_111791147
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, 68th Rescue Squadron Volunteer Opporunity B-roll, by Amn Najzee Kuzu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Air power
    Airman Readiness
    68th RQS
    Rescue and Attack
    Air Combat Command (ACC)

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