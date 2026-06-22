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    AFW2| Warrior Games 2026 | Team Air Force Competition Wrap - Up

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross and Ahna Waarvik

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Airmen and Guardians from AFW2 competed in 11 different adaptive sports representing Team Air Force with strength, perseverance, and heart. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 11:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011886
    VIRIN: 260620-F-AB884-9001
    Filename: DOD_111790966
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFW2| Warrior Games 2026 | Team Air Force Competition Wrap - Up, by A1C Andrew Ross and Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guardians
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    team air force
    Airmen

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