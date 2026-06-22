Airmen and Guardians from AFW2 competed in 11 different adaptive sports representing Team Air Force with strength, perseverance, and heart. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 11:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011886
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-AB884-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111790966
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2| Warrior Games 2026 | Team Air Force Competition Wrap - Up, by A1C Andrew Ross and Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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