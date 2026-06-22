Camp Lejeune Marines Test the New Multi-Platform Driver Simulator

U.S. Marines test a newly derived Multi-Platform Driver Simulator at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Multi-Platform Driver Simulator is an upgraded version of the Operator Driver Simulator, including improved graphics, sound, haptics, and customization to provide Marines in the Motor Transport field to train in a variety of environments, climates, and driver interfaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011883
|VIRIN:
|260621-M-DR174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111790852
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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