Camp Lejeune Marines Test the New Multi-Platform Driver Simulator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011883" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines test a newly derived Multi-Platform Driver Simulator at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Multi-Platform Driver Simulator is an upgraded version of the Operator Driver Simulator, including improved graphics, sound, haptics, and customization to provide Marines in the Motor Transport field to train in a variety of environments, climates, and driver interfaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)