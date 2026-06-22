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    Camp Lejeune Marines Test the New Multi-Platform Driver Simulator

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez and Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines test a newly derived Multi-Platform Driver Simulator at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Multi-Platform Driver Simulator is an upgraded version of the Operator Driver Simulator, including improved graphics, sound, haptics, and customization to provide Marines in the Motor Transport field to train in a variety of environments, climates, and driver interfaces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011883
    VIRIN: 260621-M-DR174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111790852
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Camp Lejeune Marines Test the New Multi-Platform Driver Simulator, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez and Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    driving simulator
    Camp Lejeune
    Modernization
    training
    Military Driving Simulator

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