Modernizing Underwater Egress Training; the MUET

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Civilians test and train in the newly installed Modular Underwater Egress Trainer (MUET) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The MUET is a newly developed version of the traditional Underwater Egress Trainer capable of training Marines in passenger and crew courses for Amphibius Assault Vehicle (AAV), Amphibius Combat Vehicle (ACV), and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) configurations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)