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    Modernizing Underwater Egress Training; the MUET

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Civilians test and train in the newly installed Modular Underwater Egress Trainer (MUET) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The MUET is a newly developed version of the traditional Underwater Egress Trainer capable of training Marines in passenger and crew courses for Amphibius Assault Vehicle (AAV), Amphibius Combat Vehicle (ACV), and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) configurations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011879
    VIRIN: 260622-M-DR174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111790839
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Modernizing Underwater Egress Training; the MUET, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    egress training
    Camp Lejeune
    Modernization
    training
    MUET
    Underwater Escape Training

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