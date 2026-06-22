U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Civilians test and train in the newly installed Modular Underwater Egress Trainer (MUET) at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The MUET is a newly developed version of the traditional Underwater Egress Trainer capable of training Marines in passenger and crew courses for Amphibius Assault Vehicle (AAV), Amphibius Combat Vehicle (ACV), and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) configurations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011879
|VIRIN:
|260622-M-DR174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111790839
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernizing Underwater Egress Training; the MUET, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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