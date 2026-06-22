Fleet Exercise 250 | Multinational Precision Fire Range

French and Spanish marines conduct a multinational precision fire range alongside U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd MARDIV, during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 20, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011868
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-DC083-1001
|PIN:
|000023
|Filename:
|DOD_111790744
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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