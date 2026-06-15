405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa conducts Change of Command Ceremony where Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa relinquishes command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 06:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011866
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111790733
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.