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    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.16.2026

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    405th Army Field Support Brigade-Africa conducts Change of Command Ceremony where Lt. Col. Ross M. Hertlein, outgoing commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa relinquishes command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Charles H. Loverude, incoming commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, June 16, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011866
    VIRIN: 260616-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111790733
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

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    TAGS

    AFSBn-Africa;USAGItaly;StrongerTogether;RTSDSouth;7ATC

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