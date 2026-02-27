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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Assault at Naval Base Camilo Osias

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    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division engage opposing forces during Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 01:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011857
    VIRIN: 260620-A-QQ238-6560
    Filename: DOD_111790380
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Assault at Naval Base Camilo Osias, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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