SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a joint air assault alongside Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011856
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-FU572-6399
|Filename:
|DOD_111790372
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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