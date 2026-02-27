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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Pfc. Peter Bannister 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a joint air assault alongside Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, as part of Salaknib 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011856
    VIRIN: 260613-A-FU572-6399
    Filename: DOD_111790372
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault On Calayan Island, by PFC Peter Bannister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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