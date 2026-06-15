Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division engage opposing forces during Operational Maneuver as part of Salaknib 2026 at Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011855
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-QQ238-4736
|Filename:
|DOD_111790310
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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