SALAKNIB 2026: Closing Ceremony

Military leaders from the United States, Philippines, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand attend the closing ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 18, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by: Spc. Justin Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011850
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-PJ082-3168
|Filename:
|DOD_111790230
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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