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    SALAKNIB 2026: Closing Ceremony

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military leaders from the United States, Philippines, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand attend the closing ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 18, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by: Spc. Justin Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011850
    VIRIN: 260618-A-PJ082-3168
    Filename: DOD_111790230
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: Closing Ceremony, by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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