Service members from participating nations gather for the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, on June 20th, 2026. Since 2003, Khaan Quest, the Indo-Pacific's largest Peacekeeping Operations exercise, has promoted regional peace and security through multinational and multicomponent training. Our partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting the values we share. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 04:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011848
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-CN213-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111790209
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 26 Begins, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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