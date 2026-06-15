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    Khaan Quest 26 Begins

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    MONGOLIA

    06.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Service members from participating nations gather for the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, on June 20th, 2026. Since 2003, Khaan Quest, the Indo-Pacific's largest Peacekeeping Operations exercise, has promoted regional peace and security through multinational and multicomponent training. Our partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting the values we share. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 04:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011848
    VIRIN: 260620-A-CN213-1002
    Filename: DOD_111790209
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MN

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Khaan Quest 26 Begins, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC
    alliance
    KhaanQuest
    U.S. Army
    partnership
    KhaanQuest26

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