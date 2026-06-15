Khaan Quest 26 Begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from participating nations gather for the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, on June 20th, 2026. Since 2003, Khaan Quest, the Indo-Pacific's largest Peacekeeping Operations exercise, has promoted regional peace and security through multinational and multicomponent training. Our partnership activities enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting the values we share. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)