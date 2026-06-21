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    Lethal Kinetic Strike, June 21, 2026

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command       

    On June 21, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and there were six male survivors. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors. No U.S. military forces were harmed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011842
    VIRIN: 260622-D-D0465-5164
    Filename: DOD_111790118
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    CaribOps

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