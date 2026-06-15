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    Day 1: 1-8 CAV Medics train with British Light Dragoons — Exercise Guard Streetfighter, Poland

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    POLAND

    06.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Medical Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (1-8 CAV), 1st Cavalry Division, train with a British Army combat medical team attached to Fringe Information Network and Electronic Reconnaissance Troop, Bravo Squadron of the Light Dragoons, Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, during the British Army’s Exercise Guard Streetfighter, at an urban training site in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 16, 2026. The medics from the 1-8 CAV trained with British Army medical personnel for two days in a simulation of a Role 1 aid station during operations in an urban environment. During day one, the medics went over algorithms, equipment, and casualty care to prepare for day two, when they would treat soldiers notionally wounded in close-quarters battle exercises. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011836
    VIRIN: 260616-A-KC361-1002
    Filename: DOD_111789809
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PL
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Day 1: 1-8 CAV Medics train with British Light Dragoons — Exercise Guard Streetfighter, Poland, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    combat medics
    III Armored Corps
    366thMPAD26

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