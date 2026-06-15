2026 Warrior Games Competitor Profile: Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Greene discusses his injuries that led him to participate in the 2026 Warrior Games, as well as how his faith guided him during his journey. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Francis Ordonez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011831
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-VX114-2779
|Filename:
|DOD_111789774
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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