U.S. Navy Operations Specialist First Class Derek Piotrowski speaks about how a testicular cancer diagnosis would lead him to the Navy Wounded Warrior program, and the 2026 Warrior Games. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Francis Ordonez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011830
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-VX114-2347
|Filename:
|DOD_111789773
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Warrior Games Competitor Profile: Operations Specialist First Class Derek Piotrowski, by SPC Uriel Delgado, PFC Francis Ordonez and SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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